Brooklyn Beckham shares dad David’s reaction after joining motorsport

Brooklyn Beckham has recently joined the world of motorsport amid his latest career move.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, who took part in the Formula E’s Evo Sessions at the Miami International Autodrome, shared that he received “warning” from his father as he decided to become a racing driver in an interview with Mirror.

“My dad was just like, 'just be careful',” said Brooklyn.

However, the star noted, “It's something that me and my dad have definitely bonded over, over the years. “

“We're both into cars, both into racing and he's really excited, and just said, “Be careful. You be careful and have fun.”

Interestingly, Brooklyn opened up that his wife Nicola Peltz was “a bit worried” in the beginning.

“But after she saw me, after I got out of the car, she was like, ‘You look really sexy!’ So I might be changing careers,” he jokingly said.

Explaining why decided to join motorsport, Brooklyn stated, “I’ve loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance.”

“I love it as a sport, but it’s an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport,” pointed out the 26-year-old.

Brooklyn added, “The performance of the cars is insane, so I’m pleased I’ll be learning from the best in how to get the most out of them.”