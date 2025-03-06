Lady Gaga reveals true meaning behind her stage name

Lady Gaga on how she wants to be remembered

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, opened up about the true essence of her stage name and how she hopes to be remembered by her fans.

Gaga had appeared for an interview on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe to promote her upcoming album Mayhem.

"Something I want my fans to know now, which is why I said I love being Lady Gaga, is I actually returned back to my artistry recently in a huge way of making this album," the popstar told Lowe.

Discussing her dedication and commitment to her work, the Bloody Mary crooner added, "I put so much of myself as a musician, as a producer, as a songwriter into everything."

The 14-time Grammy Award winner explained who 'Lady Gaga' is to her.

"Maybe to someone else it might be the meat dress or something that I did that they remember as me. But for me, I always want to be remembered for being a real artist and someone that cares so much about a life of art," she said.

Gaga’s new album, Mayhem, is slated for release on March 7th, 2025.