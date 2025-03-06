Prince Edward, Sophie to skip Commonwealth Day Service as senior Royals reunite

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be absent from this year’s Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.



Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is set to embark on a visit to New York, making her unavailable for the annual event.

Meanwhile, other senior royals—including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales—are scheduled to attend.

The service will mark a significant royal gathering, as Princess Kate returns to public duties following her cancer treatment.

Last year’s event saw both King Charles and the Princess of Wales absent due to their respective health battles.

Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also be present, ensuring a strong royal presence at the ceremony.

The service will welcome over 700 schoolchildren and Commonwealth Games athletes, including Olympian Sir Chris Hoy and netball star Shanice Beckford-Norton, celebrating the unity and diversity of the Commonwealth nations.