Drake makes major move in iHeartMedia lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake, Kendrick Lamar feud reaches new update after latest court hearing

Drake, who filed a lawsuit against iHeartMedia for boosting Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us, is not ready to settle the case.

The 38-year-old rapper had alleged in a petition that iHeart received illegal payments from Universal Music Group to boost the airplay for the song.

However, this week Drake allegedly agreed to settle the lawsuit. “In exchange for documents that showed iHeart did nothing wrong, Drake agreed to drop his petition. No payments were made — by either one of us,” the statement read.

A rep for Drake challenged the statement released by iHeart, saying, “has not provided a single document as of yet to Drake, let alone any information that showed they did nothing wrong,” on Tuesday, March 4th.

“This back and forth is silly. Drake dropped the petition. We did nothing wrong. End of story,” iHeartMedia responded to the statement.

Drake’s representative, however, alleged that iHeart “has not provided a single document as of yet.”

The dismissal of iHeartMedia from the petition was done “with prejudice,” which meant that the God’s Plan rapper would not be able to refile the petition against the company.