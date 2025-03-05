'Succession' star Brian Cox reveals he's 'grateful' to have lost parents at young age

Brian Cox opens up about losing parents at young age

The Succession star Brian Cox is opening up about losing his parents at a young age.

During his regal appearance on the Turning Points podcast, the 78-year-old explained how he lost both his parents ahead of turning 30.

He told Shout hitmaker Lulu that although dealing with the situation alone was very traumatic for him, he didn’t really get the time to grieve their loss.

The actor said, ""It was traumatic, but the interesting thing was, I was fine. It was hell but I was fine. And I knew it was hell, so I didn't bother, there was no point, what is the point in going oh poor me... I still miss my father to this day, and I still miss my mum, but I never dealt on it and thought oh poor me, because there was no time.”

He elaborated on why he's grateful to have lost them, adding, "You knew you were on your own so you had to be self-sufficient. It's a terrible thing to say but I'm actually grateful for it in many ways.

“It's such a complicated relationship that people have with their parents, they go through love and then hate... I never had that, I just love my mum and dad, and they were great to me."

For the unversed, the actor shares Margaret and Alan with his former wife Caroline Burt as well as Orson and Torin with Nicole Ansari.