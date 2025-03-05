Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg disappoint fans with bold statement

Amelia Dimoldenberg sparks frenzy in blunt move

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg has sparked controversy after latter made a bold statement.

Amelia, however, has admitted that she loved her on-screen date with the actor.

But still she has killed all hope of any kind of link up with the Spider-Man actor ever, leaving fans disappointed.

The 31-year-old is famous for hosting the show Chicken Shop Date, where she interviews multiple celebrities around chicken shops in London. She even interviewed Andrew in one of the episodes.

Their onscreen chemistry has been greatly admired especially after Dimoldenberg interviewed Garfield in 2022 at the GQ Men of the Year red carpet and later on the Golden Globes Red carpet in 2023.

In an interview last year, she spoke about her show with Cosmopolitan’s UK, where she said, "I’m so happy to have made something that’s affected people in that way.“

“To see videos of people renting out their office meeting rooms to watch the episode – it was one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of.”

In the same magazine chat, Amelia also spoke about the Tick, Tick... Boom! star, saying, "I’m really proud of it. We’re friendly. It’s been great to speak to him about how well the episode has done. He’s so lovely. As I said in the episode, I friend-zoned him…"

The popular host has quizzed many famous artists in her fun show including, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Cher, and Jack Harlow.