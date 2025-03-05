Courteney Cox on how she keeps fit and healthy amid her busy lifestyle at 60

Courteney Cox has recently explained how she keeps herself fit and healthy, even with her busy lifestyle at 60.

A source spilled to In Touch Lifestyle that the Friends alum “has her routine down to a science, she gets eight and a half hours of quality sleep every night, she has three green smoothies a day and sees an anti-aging health expert for various vitamin shots twice a month”.

The source explained that the actress has a “personal trainer” that “takes her through her paces in everything from weightlifting to Pilates to yoga, every day is something different, so she never gets bored”.

Although Courteney has turned 60, she has not slowed down.

The source revealed that the actress “throws a lot of parties. She’s always got people over her house is known as the place to have fun”.

Interestingly, Courteney didn’t opt for plastic surgery procedures to look young, instead she went for healthier approach.

“She was smart and did a big U-turn with the fillers and all that stuff and now consistently gets facials and laser tightening treatments, her dermatologist has all the latest treatments and her big focus is on maintaining her looks, rather than trying to turn back the clock,” pointed out an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Courteney’s new healthy lifestyle has helped her to look ahead with energy and positivity to reprise her role in Scream 7.