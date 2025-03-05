Prince William receives upsetting news ahead of key royal engagement

Prince William received upsetting news hours before his key royal engagement.

The Prince of Wales faced criticism over his Welsh speaking skills after he released a video message to mark St David's Day.

In conversation with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Cardiff University language professor and the Head of the School of Welsh, Dr Dylan Foster Evans pointed out a few mistakes from the future King's video speech to the public of Wales in their native language.

He said, "His pronunciation is a little faulty." The professor believes that the Prince of Wales needs more practice to fluently speak Welsh.

GB reported that Dr Dylan added, "It's been known [for a long time] that he will be the Prince of Wales."

The education expert said that the people of Wales think he "should be able to do a bit more than read for a few seconds from an autocue since Welsh does have an official status in Wales since 2011. Maybe we should expect quite a bit more."

For the unversed, Kensington Palace released Prince William's video on March 1 in which the future King was speaking in Welsh.

He said, "Hello. Today, on St David's Day, we come together to celebrate Wales – its history, its culture, and its incredible people."

"From its breathtaking landscapes to its language, Wales continues to inspire. Today, we will celebrate everything that is magical about Wales. To the people of Wales and everybody around the world, Happy St David's Day."

It is important to note that Prince William suffered a fresh blow ahead of his solo visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital today, on Wednesday.