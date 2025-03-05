Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his PDA with Halle Berry at Oscars

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his kiss with Halle Berry at Oscars

Adrien Brody experienced a rather intimate full-circle moment 22 years later at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Brody surprised Halle Berry with an unexpected kiss at the 2003 Oscars before he delivered his first-ever Best Actor acceptance speech for The Pianist.

Berry approached Brody with arms wide open at the red carpet on March 2nd. She then locked lips with Brody before they shared a warm embrace.

"I'm sorry Georgina, but I gotta do it," Berry told his girlfriend Georgina Chapman just before kissing Brody while Chapman laughed and clapped as the moment unfolded.

Chapman told Extra that she was totally fine with moment. "It was [quite the moment,] wasn't it? I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?"

"[Brody] was more than fine," she added, when the outlet noted that Berry had separately stated that Chapman was "fine" with the red carpet kiss.

Berry shared the video of red carpet on her Instagram with the caption, “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback [winking face emoji].”

The night turned out to be a memorable event as the actor walked away with second Best Actor Oscar of his career over fellow nominees Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).