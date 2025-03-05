Harvey Weinstein’s shocking response to Adrien Brody’s Oscars speech goes viral

Harvey Weinstein has reacted to Adrien Brody’s 2025 Oscars speech in which he mentioned Weinstein and Georgina Chapman’s kids.

Adrien Brody took home not only the Best Actor award for Brady Corbet’s period drama, The Brutalist, but with another feather added to his cap.

The Pianist actor delivered a speech as he graciously accepted the award for continuous five minutes and 40 seconds shattering the previous record by Greer Garson in 1943 of five minutes and 30 seconds.

During the record-breaking speech, the SAG award winner mentioned his girlfriend Georgina Chapman’s kids, whom she shares with her ex Harvey Weinstein.

“Dash and India, I know it's been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life. Popsie’s coming home a winner,” said the Houdini star.

The disgraced media mogul responded to Brody’s shout out to his kids.

“Harvey is happy for Georgina,” Shakespeare in Love producer’s rep shared with Us Weekly.

He is also “grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be.”

For the unversed, a particular act of King Kong alum at the Oscars event has also landed him in hot waters.

The 51-year-old threw a piece of gum from his mouth toward his fashion designer girlfriend before the Oscars acceptance speech.

However, Brody explained that he didn’t remember he was chewing a gum, and he needed to “get rid of it.” He also said he could have “swallowed” it, but he didn’t think of it.