Meghan Markle corrects Mindy Kaling over name: 'You know I'm Sussex now'

Meghan Markle's new show, 'With Love, Meghan' premiered on Netflix on March 4

Meghan Markle wasted no time setting the record straight when Mindy Kaling kept calling her by her maiden name.

In Meghan’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she and Kaling team up to throw a garden party for kids. During their conversation, the Office star referred to her as "Meghan Markle" multiple times, prompting the Duchess of Sussex to gently correct her.

“It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle,” she said, adding, “You know I’m Sussex now.”

The moment sparked a conversation about the importance of family names.

“You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’” Meghan explained. “I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name.”

In an interview with People magazine published March 3, Meghan shared why the Sussex surname is so special.

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together,” she said, adding, “It means a lot to me.” She also called it “part of our love story.”

Since their 2018 wedding, Meghan and Harry’s children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, have used Sussex as their last name.

Meanwhile, Kaling, who recently gave birth to her third child, reflected on her friendship with Meghan during the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5. Kaling recalled how the Duchess invited her to Montecito to ask her, “Do you want to be on my show?”