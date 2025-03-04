King Charles takes big step after Meghan Markle's statement about royal title

Royal family shares King Charles III's latest photos with major statement

King Charles III has surprised royal fans with his smart move after Meghan Markle's statement on her and Prince Harry's Sussex title.

Buckingham Palace has released a meaningful statement with the 76-year-old's latest photos, shared on the royal family's official Instagram account.

The Palace reposted Royal Navy's statement about the King and the royal family: “I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty.”

Visiting in his role as the Honorary Commodore-in-Chief Aircraft Carriers, King Charles met serving Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel and addressed the ship’s company. The King also saw F-35B Aircraft conducting carrier deck landing exercises.

The statement continued: "His Majesty The King has visited HMS Prince of Wales at sea, as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring.

The King got emotional as he visited one of the U.K.’s newest aircraft carriers, which carries his former title, the Prince of Wales. The 7-year-old ship was named for him when he was heir to the throne.

Earlier, the royal family shared Prince William and Harry's father's stunning throwback photo with the caption: "Almost 50 years ago, in 1977, The King, as Prince of Wales, flew in a Buccaneer jet to HMS Ark Royal from Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton.

"Today, His Majesty recalled the experience whilst aboard HMS Prince of Wales at sea, where he saw F-35B Lightning jets operating from the flight deck."

The post comes after Meghan admitted that the name ‘Sussex’ holds great importance to her family, telling People that “it’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.”