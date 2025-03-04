Justin Bieber and Hailey's divorce rumours set straight

Hailey Bieber, Justin are married since 2018 and share a son named Jack

Justin Bieber and Hailey were allegedly having some troubles in their marriage and some signs even started speculations that the duo might be at the brink of a divorce.

A few weeks back, fans were concerned if they were still together or not as the Baby hitmaker unfollowed his wife on Instagram. Later, he was spotted in LA multiple times, looking all messy and heartbroken.

Justin, however, clarified through numerous posts assuring that everything is fine between him and partner, Hailey.

Now the sources have also confirmed, that the 'marriage in fine'.

An insider informed PEOPLE: "No matter what the rumours are, their marriage is fine. They're very happy together."

Amid all the divorce rumours, Bieber’s fans were really worried seeing him in a terrible outlook. They all raised concerns saying that he might be undergoing a breakdown.

The sources then claimed: "There's no breakdown, and he just really doesn’t care what people think. He knows he looks strange leaving spas shirtless, but it’s just him.”

This Saturday, the 31-year-old celebrated his birthday with wife and as per some reports, the couple also went on a fun getaway especially to spend the Sorry singer’s big day, putting an end to baseless speculations.