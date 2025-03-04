Taylor Swift explores major roles in Hollywood after musical failures

Taylor Swift may be on the verge of a new venture, one that could catapult her from sold-out stadiums to the silver screen.

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, the pop superstar is exploring a major movie role, with a particular interest in the superhero and sci-fi genres.

Richtman recently shared the development, revealing that Swift has been in discussions with studios about potential projects.

"I hear Taylor Swift is going back to acting and trying to find the right project," Richtman reported. "She talked to studios about starring in a limited series for streaming and a big sci-fi film. Also a superhero role."

Speculation about Swift's potential Hollywood debut in a superhero franchise has been circulating for years. Many fans believe she could be the perfect fit for Marvel's Dazzler, a mutant singer with light-based powers.

The rumours gained momentum when Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023 alongside Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

While she didn't appear in the upcoming Deadpool sequel, reports suggest she has since met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss possible roles.

Swift has dabbled in acting over the years, appearing in films like Valentine's Day (2010), The Giver (2014), Cats (2019), and Amsterdam (2022). She also voiced a character in The Lorax (2012).

However, a leading role in a high-profile sci-fi or superhero movie would mark a significant step forward in her film career.

With her ever-expanding creative empire, it will be interesting to see which role she lands and how it fits into her already packed schedule, which likely includes more music, another tour, and her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Hollywood seems eager to welcome Swift, and if she commits to a major film, it will be a significant development in her career.