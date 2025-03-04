Demi Moore reacts to Mikey Madison’s Best Actress Oscar win

Demi Moore on Mikey Madison’s Best Actress Oscar win

Demi Moore is looking back on an unforgettable awards season after experiencing what she calls “the ride of a lifetime.”

The Substance star, 62, shared her reflections on Instagram on Monday, March 3, posting a behind-the-scenes video of her Oscars night, which featured moments of her getting ready alongside her team—and, of course, her beloved dog, Pilaf.

“As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey,” Moore wrote, expressing appreciation for the Substance cast, crew, and director Coralie Fargeat, as well as her costar Margaret Qualley.

“So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light.”

Despite her own impressive run this season, which saw her picking up wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards, Moore took a moment to celebrate the woman who ultimately walked away with the Oscar, Anora star Mikey Madison.

“A huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next,” Moore added.

Madison, 25, delivered one of the night’s biggest upsets, taking home the Best Actress Oscar over Moore, Karla Sofía Gascón, Fernanda Torres, and Cynthia Erivo.

Her film Anora, written and directed by Sean Baker, dominated the ceremony with five wins, including Best Picture and Best Director.

In her acceptance speech, Madison made sure to honor Moore and the other nominees, saying, “I want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you.”

While Moore may not have taken home the Oscar, she had plenty of love and support from her biggest fans—her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The trio rallied around her after the ceremony, making it clear that, win or lose, their mom remains a star in their eyes.