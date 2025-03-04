Liam Payne’s family responds to dropping of manslaughter charges

Liam Payne’s family has addressed the recent court ruling, which dropped the charges of manslaughter against the three accused men.

The late singer’s family issued a statement on Sunday, March 2nd, in which they condemned the “constant media attention” following Payne’s death in October 16th last year.

The family told BBC, "Liam's death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him. Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother and all of Liam's friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear."

Addressing the dropping of charges against his friend and the workers of CasaSur Palarmo hotel in Argentina, the statement continued, “We understand that the investigation into Liam's death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognizes the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal's decision to drop all charges."

The family further stated, "the constant media attention and speculation" alongside the process "has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience."

The three men who were charged with manslaughter in December, would have faced up to five years of prison if found guilty, the outlet reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Ezequiel Pereyra and Braian Paiz, who were accused of selling drugs to the One Direction star, will remain in prison while they await trial.