Prince William’s text to Harry resurfaces as Meghan launches new Netflix show

Meghan Markle is set to make her highly anticipated return to television this week with With Love, Meghan, a brand-new Netflix lifestyle series.

The previous Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, provided a raw, behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s personal struggles. However, memories of past family tensions continue to resurface.



One of the most talked-about moments from Harry & Meghan involved Prince Harry receiving a text message from his older brother, Prince William, following the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The brief but tense exchange between Harry and Meghan suggested the message carried weight, leaving Harry visibly distressed. Meghan’s shocked reaction—simply saying “Wow”—fuelled speculation about its contents.

Despite controversy, Harry & Meghan became Netflix’s most successful documentary debut, amassing 81.6 million viewing hours within its first four days.

With Love, Meghan was initially scheduled for a January release but faced delays due to the California wildfires. Now, as Meghan’s new venture arrives on screens, royal fans are left wondering whether the rift with Prince William will ever heal.