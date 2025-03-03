Halle Berry 'pays back' Adrien Brody for controversial 2003 Oscars moment

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody finally ran into each other in the red carpet after 21 years

Halle Berry finally got her payback for that unforgettable Oscars moment from 2003 with Adrien Brody.

More than two decades after Brody shocked everyone by pulling Berry in for a surprise kiss at the 2003 Academy Awards, the actress decided to return the favour — this time on her own terms.

Catching Brody mid-interview on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Berry didn’t hesitate.

“I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it,” she joked to Brody’s girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, before grabbing the actor and planting a passionate kiss on him. The moment ended in laughter, with the two sharing a hug.

“21 years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on!” Berry told Extra, making it clear she was in control this time around. She later confirmed to Variety that this was the first awards show where they’d crossed paths since that controversial 2003 moment.

“That was one hell of a night for him and for me as well,” she said. “To be a part of his moment … tonight I had to pay him back.”

Berry has been open about how blindsided she was when Brody kissed her after winning Best Actor for The Pianist.

“No, that was not planned,” she revealed in 2017. “For real, I was like, ‘What the f*** is happening right now?’”