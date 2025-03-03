Zoe Saldaña pays tribute to grandmother as ‘first American of Dominican origin’ to win Oscars

Zoe Saldaña wins Oscar, dedicates to grandmother

Zoe Saldaña had a night to remember at the 2025 Academy Awards, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and making history as the first American of Dominican descent to win in the category.

In a heartfelt speech, she dedicated the milestone victory to her grandmother, honoring her family’s immigrant journey.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last,” Saldaña said, receiving thunderous applause.

“The fact I got an award where I got to sing and speak in Spanish—my grandmother would be so delighted. This is for her.”

Saldaña’s victory was the cherry on top of a dominant awards season, where she had already swept major honors, including the Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She triumphed over a stacked category that featured Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

During her speech, Saldaña also took a moment to express gratitude for the opportunity to portray such a powerful character, thanking the Academy for recognizing “the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like” her role.

She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard.

“You are forever a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest and using it, for being so curious about these women to tell this story,” she said.

The win marked the first Oscar of the night for Emilia Pérez, which had an impressive 13 nominations.

Saldaña’s moment on stage wasn’t just a personal triumph—it was a groundbreaking achievement that set the stage for more diverse voices to be recognized in Hollywood.