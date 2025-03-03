Cardi B’s ex Offset makes new legal move amid divorce case

Offset, Cardi B divorce case makes new progress

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset last August, but the rapper has now put forward some conditions.

The 33-year-old rapper has appealed for joint legal custody of the estranged couple’s three children, that they share together.

The Ring hitmaker is a mother to six-year-old daughter Kulture, three-year-old son Wave, and a six-month-old daughter, whose name is not yet disclosed, all of whom she shares with Offset.

The legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the Annihilate hitmaker did agree that Cardi’s home should be the kids’ primary residence.

The Open It Up rapper requested the court to mark out each parent’s child support responsibilities in their joint custody appearance.

In the filing, Offset also requested for the former couple’s marital assets to be divided by the court, and that each party bare their respective legal expenses.

This comes after the WAP rapper filed for a divorce after years of tumultuous relationship with Offset.

Cardi announced her pregnancy on August 1st last year, and filed for divorce one day later.

The Up singer had previously initiated a divorce in September 2020 but took the decision back two months later.