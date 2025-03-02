Prince William admits 'anger' over big defeat as Kate teases his reaction

Prince William, a devoted Aston Villa fan, recently shared his frustration over the team's disappointing 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

During a royal visit to Pontypridd, South Wales, the Prince of Wales opened up about his reaction to the match while engaging with locals.

While meeting the mother of a host from The Villa Pride Down Under podcast—dedicated to Australian Villa fans—William was asked for his thoughts on the game.

He candidly admitted, 'I had to go and listen to the podcast last night to get my anger out, reading the comments.'

Standing beside him, Princess Kate couldn’t resist teasing her husband’s passion for football. Laughing, she quipped, 'I had all this going on at home, honestly!'

Despite his disappointment, William remained hopeful, adding, 'It was disappointing. I hope Friday goes better!'

As a longtime supporter of Aston Villa, the future king is known for his deep love for the sport, often attending matches and keeping up with the team’s progress.