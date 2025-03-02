Ariana Grande discloses her special pact with 'Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' co-actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo are nominated for 2025 Oscars

Ariana Grande and Cyntia Erivo, with their spectacular performance in Wicked, took the box office with a storm in 2024.

Both co-stars became extremely close buddies while working on the fantasy musical film.

Their depiction of Glinda and Elphaba has also earned them this year’s big award nominations including the Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

The 7 Rings singer and the Harriet actress built a strong bond and even had a pact made to each other.

Grande revealed: "Well, we actually got to start building that trust and that relationship long before we even got to our first day on set because we were cast in 2021.”

“There was a lot of waiting before we got to London, before we got to start our fittings and our rehearsals and everything”, she continued.

In conversation with Australia's WHO magazine, the 31-year-old opened: “And we talk a lot about this pact that we made to take care of each other and to be really honest with each other about anything that were to come up. “

As per Ariana, the two really respected the pact and showed up for each other every single time in a real way.

Both Erivo and Grande are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actress in Supporting Role respectively at the 97th Academy Awards.