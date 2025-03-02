James Houghton died at 75

American actor and soap opera writer James Houghtan, who earned four Daytime Emmys as a writer on The Young and the Restless, has passed away at the age of 75.

His wife, Karen Houghton, told The Hollywood Reporter that James breathed his last on August 27, at his home in Encino of peritoneal mesothelioma.

The reason she revealed her husband's death six months after his passing was that she did not want to discuss it until now.

James is best known as an original cast member of Knots Landing, in which he played Seasview Circle resident Kenny Ward on the first four seasons.

In the CBS prime time soap opera, Kenny, a record producer, often fooled around on his wife, Ginger (Kim Lankford), before they had a baby on 66 episodes from 1979-83.

In addition to his famous Knots Landing, James also portrayed the fiancé of Nancy Allen’s character in Robert Zemeckis’ I Wanna Hold Your Hand (1978).

In the second season of the ABC primetime soap Colbys, a spinoff of Dynasty, he played U.S. senator Cash Cassidy (1986-87).

The late actor is survived by his wife, who tied the knot with James in November 1994; his sister, Mona Houghton, with whom he co-wrote three Knots Landing episodes in 1982; and his mother, Wanda.

Additionally, his children, Daniel and Alisa, his son-in-law, Jim, and his grandson, Milo, are also left behind to mourn the death of the verstalie actor.