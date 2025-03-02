Lizzo stuns onlookers with new weight transformation

Lizzo leaves fans speechless with latest weight loss update

Lizzo went through a complete 360-degree transformation since she started to lose weight last year.

The 36-year-old singer has kept fans in the loop on her weight loss updates by sharing glimpses into the journey.

The Good as Hell rapper showcased her slimmest figure in a new “fit check” video on Twitch earlier this week.

During her livestream, a fan commented that she looked “good,” and in response Lizzo got up and properly showed her outfit, based on a black top with light-colored jeans and a silver cross necklace, along with shapewear.

Lizzo appeared to be in high spirits as she went on to show some moves on the camera.

Following the livestream, the Pink hitmaker took to Instagram and showed off her look for new music video of latest single, Love in Real Life.

This comes after Lizzo revealed that she has achieved her weight loss goal, in January. She wrote, “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!"

The Grammy-winner continued, "Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to, Time for new goals!"