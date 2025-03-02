Tom Brady, Irina Shayk dating again after brief split?

Rumours are swirling that Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have rekindled their romance.

The speculation comes after Shayk shared photos from Milan Fashion Week, including a racy topless shot.

According to Page Six, Shayk and Brady, who dated for four months in 2023, have started seeing each other again.

"Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to see where things go," an insider added.

The rekindled romance comes months after Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, welcomed a child with her new partner, Joaquim Valente. Shayk and Brady were previously spotted together in Los Angeles and attended a wedding in Italy.

A source previously said that Brady thinks Shayk is "great" but didn't have time for a serious relationship.

"If Tom had more time for love, he would be all about it and would likely still be dating Irina... But Tom is keeping himself busy with his businesses, being a part of the sports teams he owns, getting ready for his commentating job next year, and being a father."