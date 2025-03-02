Kate Middleton gets honoured by royal family at 150-year-old tradition

Kate Middleton, who is now working in a prominent position in the British Royal Family, received a major nod at a significant event.

The Princess of Wales has been known for her sartorial choices and fashion statement and it seems that her style has reached the Danish Palace walls.

Queen Mary, who ascended to the throne with her husband King Fredrik last year, took inspiration from Kate with one of her iconic dresses.

Kate has opted for her favourite designer Jenny Packman for significant occasions. Moreover, she has also not shied away from rewearing some of her popular numbers. In 2023, Kate wore the designer’s pink Georgia Sequin-Embellished Gown at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in Jordan. Months later, she wore it during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Mary has also worn the dress once before for her 50th birthday portrait in 2022.

In a post shared by the Danish royals, Queen Mary was seen dancing with her husband in the glittering gown. A message in Danish was also shared to explain the tradition.

“The royal couple and many of Their Majesty's guests threw themselves out last night in the party dance Les Lanciers,” the statement read.

“The dance has its roots back in the 1800s and became especially popular in Copenhagen in the 1860s. During this period, it was ballet dancer and balletmaster at the Royal Theatre August Bournonville, who helped spread Les Lanciers by teaching the dance.”

It continued, “For more than 150 years, Les Lanciers has been a regular tradition at the Hoffet's companies, and it continues to be held to this day at a number of events at the Royal House.”