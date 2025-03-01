‘The Office’ spin-off series brings back actor from original show

Oscar Nuñez joins new 'The Office' spin-off series

The Office spinoff series had signed up its first Dunder Mufflin alum from the first beloved instalment.

Oscar Nuñez, who played sensible accountant Oscar Martínez in The Office, will be returning in the follow-up series of the classic workplace comedy on Peacock, per Entertainment Weekly.

The series, which is being led by original show co-creator Greg Daniels and Nathan For You's Michael Koman, marks Nuñez as its first original cast member to join the new series.

Nuñez appeared on 189 episodes of The Office between 2005-2013. His character was one of the most compassionate employees at the paper company.

The plot of the yet-untitled instalment will follow the employees of a faltering local newspaper in the Midwest who are being filmed by the same documentary crew that captured Dunder Mifflin's antics in the original show.

The cast of the new series include, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore to play two of the primary roles on the show.

Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei , and Ramona Young were later announced as co-stars. Meanwhile, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key are also on the call sheet.

In addition to the new cast members the series will also see guest appearances from Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts.