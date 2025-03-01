Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's family is growing: 'Twins on the way'

Penn Badgley is expecting twins with his wife Domino Kirke, who is already a mother to two sons, James, 4, and Cassius, 16.

Kirke announced the news on Instagram, writing: "Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe."

Kirke, who is also a musician, gave a shoutout to Badgley, saying: "Can't think of anyone else I'd rather be on this ride with." Badgley, known for his roles in Gossip Girl and You, has been open about the challenges of parenthood.

"Sometimes it can be tough and you can just be over it," he said during a live taping of the Modern Love podcast.

"And for whatever reason, there's always going to be the times as a parent...you lose your patience."

Badgley has also spoken about being a stepdad to Cassius and learning to navigate that relationship.

"I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson," he explained. "And my stepson is—his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I'm something else."

Despite the challenges, the YOU star has found ways to connect with Cassius, including sharing a bonding moment while watching a movie together.

"I just knew it was important,” he said. “It was like the stars had aligned so that my wife and youngest son were asleep, and I was just like, 'This is a good time to do this. You're not going to play video games right now. We're going to do this.'"

He added, “You want to talk about modern love? One of the ways you got to do that is watch things with people."