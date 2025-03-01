Alexandra Daddario reveals biggest regret about her acting career

Alexandra Daddario is setting the record straight about her acting abilities.

In an interview with Elle magazine, she addressed the "most outrageous rumour" she's heard about herself: "That I'm a bad actress."

Looking straight into the camera, Daddario defended herself, saying: "I'm not a bad actress. I've just done some projects that don't showcase me in the way that I should be showcased. OK? Directing and the writing is everything. Sometimes I'm lit poorly, but I'm not a bad actress. I got an Emmy nomination. How do you think I did that?"

Daddario scored an Emmy nod for her role in The White Lotus in 2022.

When asked about an "acting gig you regret doing," the Mayfair Witches star replied: "I have a lot of acting gigs I regret doing. This is a hard one, but I'll be vague... With all due respect to everyone who worked hard and who I worked with, there was an independent film that I shot that was a disaster. A lot of infighting, producers walking off set, just chaos."