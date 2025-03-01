King Charles issues key message to UK, Commonwealth ahead of major occasion

King Charles delivered an important statement as a much-anticipated event is set to occur around the globe.

Buckingham Palace on Friday released a delightful message on behalf of the monarch to the Muslim communities in his reign.

In a purple and white themed graphic, the King shared, “Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”

The message was received with a lot of support as users flooded the comment section.

“Ramadan Mubarak! May this holy month bring you peace, blessings, and joy,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “As a Muslim, this is sooo highly appreciated,” adding heart emojis at the end.

While one more added, “As a Muslim.. i respect. Thank you your majesty.”

Ramadan is an important holy month for Muslims across the world. Just a day before the message was shared, the King had also attended a special royal engagement in which he helped a Muslim community centre preparing for the big occasion.

The message serves as an important gesture from the monarch, as the UK has a major population of Muslims residing in the state. Moreover, there are several Muslim countries that are part of the commonwealth. This statement symbolises unity among different faiths.