King Charles issues key message to UK, Commonwealth ahead of major occasion

Buckingham Palace releases statement for significant event

By Web Desk
March 01, 2025
King Charles delivered an important statement as a much-anticipated event is set to occur around the globe.

Buckingham Palace on Friday released a delightful message on behalf of the monarch to the Muslim communities in his reign.

In a purple and white themed graphic, the King shared, “Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”

The message was received with a lot of support as users flooded the comment section.

“Ramadan Mubarak! May this holy month bring you peace, blessings, and joy,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “As a Muslim, this is sooo highly appreciated,” adding heart emojis at the end.

While one more added, “As a Muslim.. i respect. Thank you your majesty.”

Ramadan is an important holy month for Muslims across the world. Just a day before the message was shared, the King had also attended a special royal engagement in which he helped a Muslim community centre preparing for the big occasion.

The message serves as an important gesture from the monarch, as the UK has a major population of Muslims residing in the state. Moreover, there are several Muslim countries that are part of the commonwealth. This statement symbolises unity among different faiths.