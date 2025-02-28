Angelina Jolie not looking for love after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie is not looking for love right now after divorce settlement with former husband Brad Pitt.

A source spilled to US Weekly magazine that the Maleficent actress “doesn’t think she’ll ever get over the trauma” of her relationship with the Troy star.

“She’s not looking for love right now,” said an insider as Angelina “feels fulfilled” for now.

The source noted that it’s “hard” for the Maria actress “to trust men after what she went through with Brad”.

However, another insider revealed, “She hasn’t sworn off men, but she’s not looking for anything serious right now.”

At present, the source noted that Angelina “is content with her children and life”.

The source told US that the Tomb Raider actress “has been spending more time in NYC, working on her fashion brand [Atelier Jolie] and expanding her humanitarian projects”.

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina tied the knot in August 2014 after dating for over a decade.

But two years later, the Wanted actress reportedly filed for divorce as her rep told US in a September 2016 statement, “The decision was made for the health of the family.”

After finalising their split, Angelina now attended several events with her daughter Zahara, including Palm Springs International Film Awards and the 2025 Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, the source close to Brad spoke to US last month, adding, “He wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him… He can start over again.”