Princess Kate’s eye opening moment about lung cancer during hospital visit

During a heartfelt visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in January, Princess Kate learned a shocking fact about lung cancer that left her surprised.



Angela Terry, a patient advocate, recalled her conversation with the Princess of Wales in the EGFR Positive Lung Cancer UK newsletter.

According to Terry, Kate expressed genuine curiosity about the disease and admitted she hadn’t realised that lung cancer can develop in people who have never smoked.

'The Princess of Wales seemed genuinely interested and, like many, was unaware you can get lung cancer even if you’ve never smoked,' Terry shared.

Kate’s visit to the hospital was not only to express gratitude to medical staff but also to spotlight the world-class treatment provided at The Royal Marsden, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed.

Following her own battle with cancer, Kate’s connection to the hospital became even more personal. She underwent treatment at The Royal Marsden and was later confirmed to be in remission.

The hospital continues to lead awareness efforts for lung cancer, particularly for cases unrelated to smoking.

Terry praised Kate for her grace in handling her own remission announcement and for using her platform to raise awareness about vital health issues.