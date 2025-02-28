Gene Hackman preliminary autopsy results revealed amid death investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the 'unusual' and 'suspicious' circumstances surrounding the deaths

The mystery of the death of Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog continues.

Preliminary autopsies for the Oscar-winning actor and his wife found no signs of external trauma, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday, per Us Weekly.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home a day prior on February 26.

The cause of death remains undetermined, with toxicology and carbon monoxide tests still pending.

Authorities continue to investigate what they call “unusual” circumstances. A detective initially deemed the case “suspicious” in an affidavit requesting a search warrant, citing odd details at the scene.

The couple’s front door was found open, pills were scattered near Arakawa, and a heater had been moved. One of their three dogs was also found dead, while two others were unharmed.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed there were “no apparent signs of foul play” but emphasised the need for a thorough investigation.

The affidavit noted that Arakawa’s body showed signs of “mummification” and “bloating,” suggesting she may have died some time before being discovered.

Deputies responded to a call at the couple’s residence around 1:45 p.m. on February 26, where they found Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, along with their deceased pet.

The investigation remains open as officials await further autopsy results.