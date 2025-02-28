Bad Boy Records co-founder sues Diddy's mom for fraud, coercion

Diddy's former business partner has been trying to pursue this case for years

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, is being sued for fraud by his former business partner.

Bad Boy Records co-founder and ex-president Kirk Burrowes filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, February 26, accusing Janice, 84, of secretly taking control of his 25 percent stake in the company by threatening him with violence.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Burrowes says he only recently learned of Janice’s alleged involvement and argues that the case isn’t bound by the usual six-year statute of limitations.

Though he has been vocal about Diddy's involvement for years, Burrowes claims a 2023 investigation found “irrefutable evidence” that Diddy's mom had unlawfully assumed control of his ownership stake.

Burrowes describes a dramatic encounter where Diddy allegedly stormed into his office wielding a baseball bat and forced him to sign an unfamiliar contract under duress.

“Under extreme duress and in justified fear for his physical safety and life, [Burrowes] did not read the contract but nevertheless signed,” the lawsuit states.

Burrowes further claims Janice promised to fix the situation but instead worked to blacklist him in the music industry. Now, he’s seeking compensation or the return of his ownership stake, along with an independent audit of Bad Boy’s earnings.

Burrowes has sued over this before, but previous cases were dismissed due to statute limitations.