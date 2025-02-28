New Epstein list: Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, Naomi Campbell named

The Justice Department recently unveiled the convicted pedophile’s contact list

Jeffrey Epstein’s contact book was filled with countless high-profile names, as revealed in recently released Justice Department files.

The convicted pedophile’s contact list, flight logs, and other evidence was recently unveiled, and the near-200-page dump was obtained by The New York Post on Thursday, February 27.

Celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Naomi Campbell, Mick Jagger, and Prince Andrew appeared in the highly-anticipated documents.

Ethel Kennedy, the late mother of Robert F. Kennedy, and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were also named.

Fox News reported that none of these individuals were accused of any crimes related to Epstein.

The documents also referenced a filing labeled "MASSEUSES," which contained 254 names — though all were redacted.

The unsealed records stem from a federal court order last year that sought to make public information regarding Epstein’s abuse of over 250 underage girls at his properties in New York and Florida.

However, these findings aren't revolutionary as these celebs were already famously known to have mingled with the convicted pedophile.

Epstein's connections with global power players — including former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — have long fueled public scrutiny.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He was 66.