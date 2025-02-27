‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower joins ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’

The Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has nabbed another blockbuster project.

Deadline reported on Wednesday, February 26, that the actor from Netflix’s supernatural drama is joining one of the biggest fantasy franchises of all time: Lord of the Rings.

Though his character details have been kept under wraps, it has been reported that Bower has been booked as a series regular for the upcoming season three of Prime Video’s drama.

However, some swirling rumours suggested that the 36-year-old is up for Rings of Power’s most significant cast addition, a character described as a handsome high-born knight (code name Arlen).

Per the casting information that has been circulating, the actor and singer might play a new love interest for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who spent the second season facing the reality of her Season 1 love interest Halbrand’s (Charlie Vickers) true identity as arch-villain Sauron.

Regardless of Bower's role in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it is expected to be a significant departure from the monstrous Vecna he previously portrayed on Stranger Things.

In addition to Bower, Ray Donovan alum Eddie Marsan is set to recur on the new season, which is currently in pre-production.