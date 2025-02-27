Sabrina Carpenter announces new tour dates: See dates and ticket info

Sabrina Carpenter will kick off the tour in Pittsburgh on October 23

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her Short n’ Sweet tour back to North America for a highly anticipated fall run.

On February 27, the singer announced a new leg of shows following overwhelming demand.

“you asked and we listened!!!” Carpenter shared on Instagram, revealing that she’ll be hitting arenas in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, and Pittsburgh.

“Can’t wait to see you all for one last Short n’ Sweet hurrah,” she added.

The tour kicks off on October 23 in Pittsburgh and will wrap on November 23 with a three-night stint at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Along the way, she’ll also play three shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Olivia Dean and Amber Mark will serve as openers throughout the tour, while Ravyn Lenae will join for select dates.

Carpenter, who recently wrapped a sold-out 33-date North American tour, made sure fans had plenty of ways to snag tickets. The exclusive Cash App Card pre-sale starts on March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the Team Sabrina presale at 12 p.m. General sales open on March 7 at 10 a.m.

For fans who missed her last run — or just want another chance to see her live—this is the perfect opportunity to catch Carpenter before she wraps up this era.