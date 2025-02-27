Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Royal rivalry exposed

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's differing approaches to royal life are laid bare in a new book, Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn.

The book claims that Meghan's affectionate nature caused tension between Prince William and Prince Harry, while Kate's more reserved approach was seen as more traditional.

According to the book, Meghan's "warm, friendly hug-everyone approach" was met with discomfort from William, Kate, and Prince Charles, who "tended to flinch when she moved in for a hug."

A palace insider is quoted as saying that Kate, on the other hand, "doesn't jump in straight away" and "bides her time" as she is "very intelligent and intuitive."

However, a former Kensington Palace staffer claims that Meghan thought Kate was "just too eager to please, too much a goody-two-shoes girl."

The book also explores Meghan's American upbringing and how it affected her perception of royal life. Quinn writes that Meghan was surprised to discover Harry's relatively modest wealth, saying, "She expected a billionaire and she got a millionaire."

Other claims in the book include Queen Camilla's struggles to adapt to royal life, Meghan's desire to "finish" what Princess Diana started, and her preference for part-time royal duties.

The book also touches on William's childhood, with a former maid claiming Kate had to explain normal family activities to William and even showed him how to give their children a piggyback.

The book offers a glimpse into the inner workings of the royal family and the tensions that can arise between its members. With its behind-the-scenes look at palace life, Yes Ma'am is sure to fascinate anyone interested in the British monarchy.