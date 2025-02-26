BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Kim Kardashian and more stars pay tribute to Jesus Guerrero

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero dead at 34

Jesus Guerrero’s "very sudden and unexpected" death left globally renowned singers and celebrities in shock.

Reportedly, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez were his closest pals among the long list of A-listers he had as his clients.

In addition to the two megastars, several others mourn the celebrity hairstylist’s death at the age of 34.

All the celebrities who reacted to Jesus Guerrero’s

Following are all the celebrities who took over to their social media accounts to pay heartfelt tribute to the late stylist.

Kylie Jenner

Shortly after Guerrero’s death was confirmed by his bereaved family, a source told People that "Jesus’ death hit her hard."

To honour his friend and help his family, the Kardashians star also decided to cover all the financial expenses, including funeral costs.

In addition to her heartwarming gesture, she posted a touching note on her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 25.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again," she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and her late friend.

Jennifer Lopez

Singer and actor Lopez poured her heart out in a heartfelt tribute to Guerrero.

"Jesus. It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight," she began her lengthy message.

"The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end," she added in the caption of a picture, featuring the stylist, posted on her Instagram three days after his death’s confirmation.

Notably, The Mother star was among the few artist who worked with the celebrity hairstylist in the days leading up to his death.

Kim Kardashian

On the heels of Guerrero dying unexpectedly, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Monday, February 24.

Referring to him as the member of her Glam fam and "bestest friend," the SKIMS mogul wrote "So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did."

Camila Cabello

On Sunday, the Senorita hitmaker remembered Guerrero in her Instagram stories.

"Shocking day for everyone that knew you," she wrote alongside a photo of him in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre. "You were a true artist, but most of all, a gentle and sweet energy gone too soon and we will all miss you."

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen also mourned the death of the late talent in her Instagram story.

"Oh @jesushair you were so beyond loved and will be missed so much by so so so many people. I can't believe you are gone," she wrote on Monday.

John Legend’s wife also praised his family "you raised such an incredible, talented, humble, kind man. We are sending you all the love possible for your unimaginable loss."

ROSÉ from BLACKPINK

One of the four girls from BLACKPINK, who worked with the talented hair expert, shared an emotional message.

"The sweetest angel when I needed one the most," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I love you so much.. and i miss you already. Rest in power. You will always be remembered for your incredible work."

Shay Mitchell

Canadian actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell recalled her time with Guerrero.

"I’ve spent the last few days endlessly staring at photos, watching videos and reading old texts," she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos and videos of the pair. "A thousand moments I had just taken for granted because I just assumed there’d be a thousand more. What a privilege it was to know and love you, Jesus."

"Until we dance again…" she concluded.

Several of Guerrero’s industry fellow and other friends mourned his passing on their social media handles