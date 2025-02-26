Prince Andrew hit with new shocking blow from US

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew could face more trouble ahead

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew could face more trouble as calls to release Epstein files grow in the US.

The development might also be a surprise for the Palace and King Charles, who had hoped the scandal surrounding the Duke of York's friendship with his paedophile pal was starting to end.

Republicans, as per reports, have turned on new Attorney General, demanding the release of an avalanche of new Jeffrey Epstein files.

The president's own party has grown tired of the delay in publishing the classified documents.

The papers, particularly the so-called "client list," are set to expose high-profile figures with connections to the convicted sex offender.

An alleged victim of Epstein, who was awarded a payout from his compensation fund following his 2019 jail cell suicide, told the Mirror: "This delay is disgraceful."

"The refusal to release the papers on Jeffrey only adds to the years of cover-ups and secrecy that have protected powerful predators. Every day these documents are stalled is another day survivors are denied the truth and the justice we deserve," said the victim.

The 37-year-old asked: "What are they hiding? Who is being protected?"

The development seems to be a blow to the scandal-hit Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, who must have hoped the scandal would end soon.