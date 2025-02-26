Kensington Palace makes new mistake after Kate Middleton blunder

Kensington Palace gets into another trouble after making a major error following the return of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who had been on their half-term holidays with their three children to Mustique in the Caribbean, were caught in a new controversy after William’s important meeting at Windsor.

Prince William resumed his royal engagements as he met with new men’s manager for England’s national football team, Thomas Tuchel.

The highlight from the meeting was shared on X, formerly Twitter, which was quickly deleted over big mistake.

The first post on read, “Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team.”

Minutes later, the post was made again but with the addition if ‘men’s’.

“Great to meet new @england men’s manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the post was swiftly edited.

The error comes after a Kensington Palace spokesperson had shared that Kate Middleton was going to stop the practice of giving out details of the outfits from her official engagements, in order to keep the focus on her work.

However, the rep had to step up and clarify that the comments were their personal view and not coming directly from the Princess of Wales herself.

The controversy started as Kate as been heralded as a style icon and champion of the British fashion industry. The new change would have been a blow for many brands that became popular due to the Princess’ choices.