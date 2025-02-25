Buckingham Palace shares exciting video of Queen Camilla after good news

Buckingham Palace issued an exciting video of Queen Camilla after she announced the arrival of a special member into the royal family.

King Charles' office released a delightful video of the Queen from her tour to Canterbury where she met locals and shared good news about her new dog.

Alongside the video message, the Palace shared a message which reads, "Thank you to everyone who braved the rain to come and say hello to Her Majesty in Canterbury!"

"At The Beaney House of Art & Knowledge, The Queen spent the day celebrating heritage and literature in the city - including work of the trailblazing playwright, Aphra Behn."

"The Canterbury-born writer is considered to be the first professional female writer in the English language and one of the most popular playwrights of the 17th century."

"Inside The Beaney, Her Majesty met local schoolchildren, members of the book club and library volunteers, as well as a group of visually-impaired people who, with their assistance dogs, regularly use the library’s facilities."

"The Queen was also treated to a short extract of ‘The Rover’ by Aphra Behn, performed by members of the Royal Shakespeare Company."

It is important to note that the royal family shared Queen Camilla's major update after she revealed adopting a new dog following the heartbreaking loss of her beloved fur companion Beth.