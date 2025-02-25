Royal family suffers huge loss after Prince Harry, Meghan surprise move

Royal family suffer huge loss after Prince Harry, Meghan surprise move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family has raised questions about King Charles' slimmed-down monarchy plan.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Since their departure from the UK, the couple's relationship with the royal became estranged due to their inappropriate comments against the key members of the Firm.

Despite Harry and Meghan's controversies, their absence might have been felt by the royals, especially after King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

UK Saga columnist Sir Trevor pointed out the royal family's loss with the void left due to the Megxit.

As per Express, he wrote, "To my mind, it's a great shame Prince Harry is no longer part of the working monarchy."

He added, "And not only because his presence would give them strength in numbers; the past year has exposed just how 'slimmed down' the monarchy has become, with both the King and the Princess of Wales taking time out for cancer treatment."

While praising the Duke of Sussex, Sir Trevor called him "unfailingly friendly, honest and genuine" like his mother, the late Princess Diana.

The royal expert also believes that "Meghan could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy... She was never given a chance to prove herself."