Kylie Jenner ditches Timothee Chalamet at 2025 SAG Awards for THIS reason

Timothee Chalamet collects wins at SAG Awards while Kylie Jenner busy with something else

Timothee Chalamet did not have his ladylove to celebrate his win at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday, February 23.

Kylie Jenner’s absence came as a surprise as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has accompanied her beau at the Golden Globes on January 5 and 2025 BAFTA Awards on February 16.

However, Kris Jenner’s daughter had a genuine reason for her disappearance from the star-studded night.

Death of her close friend and longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero!

The celebrity beautician’s sister Gris Guerroro shared the news of his untimely death Saturday, February 22.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven,” Gris wrote on a GoFundMe page.

She continued, “He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

The cause of his death is still to be revealed.

Jennifer Lopez has also collaborated with the demised stylist.

Kris Jenner has come forward to help his family in this difficult time.

The Kardashians star, as reported by TMZ, will reportedly fund his memorial services.

The Dune star’s mother, Nicole Flender accompanied him to the award show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles where he won the Best Actor award for his role as Bob Dylan in the 2024 biopic, A Complete Unknown.