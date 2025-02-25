James Gunn defends David Corenswet as new 'Superman' amid backlash

'Superman' is slated to release on July 11, 2025

DC CEO James Gunn has broken his silence on the backlash surrounding new Superman, David Corenswet.

Directed by Gunn, the all-new comic book movie, set to release this year, will be bringing in Corenswet as the superhero.

As soon as the first trailer came out, fans went crazy and started to judge the 31-year-old actor.

Netizens went on comparing his depiction of Superman with that played by Henry Cavill in the past. They all called Cavill as the 'OG superman'.

However, the 58-year-old filmmaker believes that the Twisters star is the right choice for the fresh film.

At a DC press conference, James stated: “I think he’s the right Superman because he is a character that stands for something that is solid.

“Stands for basic human morals, basic human integrity, basic belief in protecting others and protecting the weak being good to people and being honest.”

He further told The Hollywood Reporter, "People are looking for heroes right now. They are looking for values of goodness, looking for people who are good and decent human beings. And Superman is that."

Slated to release on July 11, 2025, the upcoming movie will also feature Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Isabela Merced.