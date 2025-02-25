Queen Camilla welcomes special family member in new statement

Queen Camilla made sweet comments about the new special member of the royal family in her latest outing.

The Queen Consort stepped out for a visit at Kent Cathedral where she opened up about her eight-week-old rescue puppy after losing her fur companion.

Express reported that she shared that the pup is "a bit of everything and looks like a mole." Camilla named her new dog, Moley.

The Queen, who is a patron of the rescue centre Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, might have adopted or bought the rescue dog.

It is important to note that the Queen suffered a big loss in November 2024 as she lost her much-loved pet, Beth.

As per Buckingham Palace, the message reads, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

Earlier, Alan Carr and Amanda Holden at the Royal Variety Performance revealed that King Charles spoke about the new addition to the royal family.

Amanda added, "He was very sweet and I said we definitely earned our £1 that we got paid. And he said yes, they got you popping up in every single thing. Then we mentioned Her Majesty and we wished her well and I gave condolences for the doggy."