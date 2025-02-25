'It Ends With Us' dance scene adds another twist to Lively, Baldoni’s legal drama

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni's hit flick It Ends With Us has fans buzzing, especially after the co-stars got involved in a legal battle over a sexual harassment lawsuit, but it’s not just the romance that’s stealing the spotlight.

A dance scene in the film has captured fans' attention, as they're thinking that it's very familiar and got the same vibe as a moment from Green Lantern.

They have noticed a striking similarity between a tense scene in It Ends With Us, where Blake accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, and her very first movie with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The "troubled coupled" Reynolds and Lively first worked together on Green Lantern in 2010, back when he was married to Scarlett Johansson and the actress was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

In that movie, Hal Jordan and Carol Ferris have a romantic dance about 30 minutes, and one fan pointed out that it’s almost like a scene from It Ends With Us.

One fan shared on their X (former Twitter) account: "I noticed that about 30 mins into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds characters dance in a bar in an almost identical way to the slow dance scene from IEWU. The only difference is the characters were talking."

While another fan agreed, "Could it be possible that Lively was trying to recreate the scene to be similar to the scene she did with her husband when she fell in love with him?