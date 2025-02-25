John Miller struggling with Jennifer Garner’s relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller has recently expressed his concerns over her relationship with former husband Ben Affleck.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that Miller never wanted Garner to play the role of “marriage counsellor” to her ex-husband and Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce.

“Miller is trying to deal with Affleck and Garner’s relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Miller “knows that Affleck has to be around as a father and he is more than OK with that, but he wants to be the man in the relationship”.

Miller usually avoided Affleck in his conversation as an insider noted that he “talks about Ben when Jen talks about Ben or when their kids talk about him”.

The Cali Group CEO, who began dating Garner in 2018, “respects Affleck, but less is more because Miller wants Jen for himself”.

“Miller still needs to figure out how to compartmentalise it all,” added an insider.

Garner’s current partner was not satisfied with Affleck’s attitude who considered Garner “as a superwoman”.

The insider previously told the outlet, “Affleck is not super concerned for Garner right now. But if that changes, he would drop everything to make sure she is OK.”

Meanwhile, the 13 Going On 30 actress, who shares three children with Affleck, had been supportive of Argo star through his battles with alcoholism after their divorce in 2018.

Garner was said to be “keeping tabs on him” especially after his breakup from Lopez.