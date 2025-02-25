Blake Lively suffers ‘social media’ setback amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively has recently faced another setback amid ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Based on data obtained from QR Code Generator, the Green Lantern actress reportedly lost 864,085 followers on Instagram after September, while Justin gained 230,896 in few months.

It is pertinent to mention that the biggest shift came in January when Justin filed his lawsuit, when Blake lost 329,577 followers, the largest drop in five years, per DailyMail.com.

The same thing continued in February, with Blake lost 363,930 followers and Justin raised 196,230 followers.

In a press statement shared via the outlet, Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L. said, “It's interesting to observe how the internet changes sides quickly in a public fight such as this one, with opinions changing with every new development.”

“In December, the month when The New York Times article was published, the actress lost the fewest number of followers since September—32,664, to be exact,” remarked Marc.

He noted, “A past analysis of ours actually shows that from December 21 to January 3, she gained 46,624 followers.”

“However, Justin’s lawsuits changed everything, and Blake saw the biggest drop among her followers in five years. The director, on the other hand, seems to have fallen into the public opinion’s grace,” explained Marc.

Marc added, “As new evidence comes to light, we could see tables turning once again—or Blake and Ryan Reynolds facing even deeper repercussions.”