Hailey Bieber ‘trying’ to ‘be there’ for Justin Bieber amid ‘hard’ times

Hailey Bieber supporting Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber will always be there for Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber is navigating life’s ups and downs with a solid support system—his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“Hailey is trying to be as supportive as possible,” a source told Us Weekly. “It can be hard for Hailey, but she’s always there for him and is understanding.”

In recent weeks, fans have voiced concerns about the singer’s well-being, leading to speculation that got so out of hand that Justin’s rep had to step in.

On February 23, the rep shut down rumors about the Grammy winner’s alleged drug use, calling out the internet chatter as nothing more than “negative, salacious, harmful narratives.”

Speaking to TMZ, the rep explained that Justin has been going through a major transition, saying the past year has been “very transformative” for him. He has reportedly cut ties with several close friends and business relationships that no longer align with his life.

However, Justin isn’t dwelling on the gossip—he’s focusing on something far more important, fatherhood. The Peaches singer, 30, is all about being the best dad to his 6-month-old son, Jack.

“He is a really great dad to Jack,” the source shared with Us Weekly, “and is very protective over him.”

With his 31st birthday coming up on March 1, another insider revealed that Justin is embracing this new chapter with open arms. “There’s no breakdown,” they assured. “He just really doesn’t care what people think.”

The concern over Justin’s well-being initially spiked in January when eagle-eyed fans noticed he had seemingly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.

The internet went into a frenzy, but Justin quickly cleared things up.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he explained via his Instagram Story. “S— is getting suss out here.”

Since then, he’s been spotted out and about in casual sweats, and even leaving a spa shirtless—which, naturally, added more fuel to the internet speculation fire.

“He knows he looks strange leaving spas shirtless, but it’s just him,” an insider previously stated.

“And after the rumors he’s doing it out of spite now, he’s just being himself and won’t create a squeaky clean image just because the public wants him to.”

In true Bieber fashion, he’s living life on his own terms, and wife Hailey will always support him in that.